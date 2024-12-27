Featured article rotating header
The First First Responders
When disaster strikes along British Columbia’s coast, Indigenous rescuers are often the first on the scene. Government-led initiatives are now formally recognizing that work.
The Canoe in the Forest
An unfinished boat hidden on a remote island in Alaska illuminates a missing chapter in the history of traditional Haida and Tlingit canoe building
The Personal Toll of Canada’s Broken Fishing Promises
Indigenous fishermen on the Atlantic Coast have spent centuries—and millions of dollars—trying to get the government to uphold treaties made in the 1700s. And younger generations aren’t giving up.
The First First Responders
When disaster strikes along British Columbia’s coast, Indigenous rescuers are often the first on the scene. Government-led initiatives are now formally recognizing that work.
This site archives ten years of award-winning journalism from Hakai Magazine, which ceased publishing at the end of 2024. The team behind the publication is continuing to publish new stories about oceans and coasts around the world at bioGraphic.
The First First Responders
When disaster strikes along British Columbia’s coast, Indigenous rescuers are often the first on the scene. Government-led initiatives are now formally recognizing that work.
Dec 24, 2024 | 4,600 words, about 23 minutes
How, Exactly, Could Deep-Sea Mining Benefit All of Humanity?
A tiny working group within the International Seabed Authority is wrestling with a daunting question.
Dec 20, 2024 | 900 words, about 4 minutes
The Canoe in the Forest
An unfinished boat hidden on a remote island in Alaska illuminates a missing chapter in the history of traditional Haida and Tlingit canoe building
Dec 19, 2024 | 3,500 words, about 17 minutes
What’s Next for Deep-Sea Mining?
With mining applications on the horizon, the International Seabed Authority’s crucial Mining Code is still far from finished.
Dec 18, 2024 | 850 words, about 4 minutes
The Personal Toll of Canada’s Broken Fishing Promises
Indigenous fishermen on the Atlantic Coast have spent centuries—and millions of dollars—trying to get the government to uphold treaties made in the 1700s. And younger generations aren’t giving up.
Dec 17, 2024 | 4,000 words, about 20 minutes
To Speak the Language of the Land
Māori people are reclaiming their native language, even in the face of growing threats to the natural world on which it depends.
Dec 12, 2024 | 4,600 words, about 23 minutes
Caviar Pizzas, New Money, and the Death of an Ancient Fish
Fancy fish eggs have become the latest luxury good to go viral on social media, raising questions about the future of sturgeon.
Dec 10, 2024 | 4,700 words, about 24 minutes
More Articles