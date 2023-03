Andrew Engelson is an award-winning freelance journalist and editor with a passion for narrative journalism. In a career spanning more than 20 years, he’s covered a wide range of topics, from the environment and climate science to social justice and LGBTQ issues. His work has appeared at Investigate West, Crosscut, Columbia Insight, PubliCola, The Urbanist, High Country News, The Stranger, and many other publications. He lives in Seattle, Washington, and can often be found hiking or skate skiing in the Cascade and Olympic mountains.