In Massachusetts, the Never-Ending Fight over Herring Marches On

The cannon wasn’t built for herring—which might explain why it exploded.

On a September day in 1805, Thomas Gifford lugged a cannon onto the village green in Falmouth, Massachusetts. The 27-year-old stuffed the barrel with herring and lit the fuse. Gifford planned to spew bloody bits of fish onto the green in an act of political protest. Instead, the cannon shattered, with mangled chunks of herring and shrapnel shredding Gifford’s body. It took him days to die.

Gifford’s death was the culmination of a years-long conflict. Three years prior, a mill owner named Barnabas Hinckley was arrested and put on trial after refusing to open his dam gates, which town officials said were barring herring from making their spring spawning journey from the sea to nearby Coonamessett Pond. Hinckley’s arrest polarized the town. Some supported the decision to prioritize herring, which were needed to fertilize fields. But others chafed at the town’s political elite restricting Hinckley’s business.

“The town was ripped apart by this,” says Matthew McKenzie, a historian at the University of Connecticut. “Here was one person whose individual economic concerns were going to jeopardize the entire [herring] run itself. It was a classic case of public good versus private benefit.”

The crux of Falmouth’s so-called Herring Wars never really went away. Even after Gifford accidentally dispatched himself, the owners of commercial endeavors, from fishers to cranberry farmers, have continued to clash with herring supporters across New England.

This long and tumultuous history got a new chapter in March 2022 when a federal judge overturned a decision by the New England Fishery Management Council. The agency had briefly banned midwater trawlers—the largest fishing vessels on the East Coast—from going after herring near the coast. The judge’s decision reopened the already overfished herring stock to exploitation. Fisherfolk and others who make their living off the species that herring help feed—such as whale-watching tour operators—remain worried about the impact that further overfishing will have on their businesses.

River herring spend most of their lives in the ocean. But in the spring, mature adults make their way into streams and rivers from South Carolina to Newfoundland to spawn. The sheer number of these small fish makes them a key foraging base for many other creatures, from puffins to whales to cod.

Herring and people share a long history in New England. In the nutrient-poor soil around Falmouth and elsewhere on Cape Cod, people planted herring alongside their seeds to ensure the crops would grow. Puritan settlers from Europe learned this key survival technique from the Indigenous Wampanoag and passed laws to safeguard the fish.

This protective attitude started to erode in the 19th century, though, as Americans realized there was money to be made on cod and halibut. Savvy business people began capturing huge numbers of herring to use as bait for the profitable offshore fish, leaving little for local fishermen. In protest, hundreds of fishermen traveled to Boston to demand that the government regulate the big new nets being used in these bait fisheries, sparking what McKenzie calls the largest grassroots movement on Cape Cod since the American Revolution.

A congressional investigation at the time concluded that the voracious appetites of bluefish—not new nets—were responsible for disappearing herring. (“Probably because bluefish don’t have a say in Congress,” McKenzie says). International tensions flared, too. In December 1877, some 200 Newfoundlanders reportedly attacked a visiting American vessel that had set up nets targeting local herring. So much resentment simmered at a town meeting in 1894 that local officials warned the three members of Falmouth’s herring committee to start carrying guns.

All the while, fewer and fewer herring were returning to rivers to spawn. While accurate historical estimates of herring populations are hard to come by, it’s clear that by the mid-20th century, their numbers were dropping, says Matthew Ogburn, a marine ecologist at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Maryland.

Climate change and dams, even small ones like Hinckley’s, likely played a role. But the steepest decline coincided with the arrival of a small fleet of midwater trawlers—most of which were “kicked out of other fisheries”—in New England in the 1990s, says Roger Fleming, an attorney for the environmental consulting group Blue Planet Strategies.

Midwater trawlers catch millions of herring using football field–sized nets, with most of the fish ending up in lobster traps as bait. The ability of trawlers to capture herring in such vast numbers worries some fisherfolk, who say that the trawlers create dead zones devoid of sea life, says Fleming.

Conservation groups and other commercial fishers have also raised alarm over seals, juvenile cod, and many other species ending up in trawler nets. In response, in 2021, the New England Fishery Management Council implemented Amendment 8: a ban on midwater trawlers operating within 22 kilometers of the coast between Connecticut and the Canadian border. The buffer was based on a similar ban on midwater trawlers around the Gulf of Maine, where herring now appear to be recovering.

But when a government study failed to show that midwater trawlers were completely denuding the ecosystem, the Sustainable Fisheries Coalition—an industry group that represents midwater trawler operators—challenged the amendment in court and was able to get the buffer thrown out. As of 2022, the trawlers were back to scooping up herring off Cape Cod.

Shortly after Gifford’s death, Hinckley settled with the court and agreed to open his dam. Just a few years ago, as part of a river restoration effort, Hinckley’s mill was removed, too. (That project was also contentious, but in a yard sign kind of way rather than a gunpowder one). Now, volunteers gather around the riverbank to count herring as they make their return in the spring.

Like in many other parts of New England, Falmouth’s herring remain at a historical low. According to the Coonamessett River Trust, more than one million herring made the journey upriver to spawn in the early 20th century. That number was just 31,000 in 2018—the lowest count in years. But “encouraging signs are beginning to be seen,” says Elizabeth Gladfelter, a coastal scientist and project coordinator at the Coonamessett River Restoration Project.

Something that might help, both Fleming and McKenzie say, is something akin to Amendment 10: a newly proposed regulation targeting midwater trawlers that would, once again, restrict their herring catch by imposing a year-round buffer around coastal waters. The amendment is currently making its way through the New England Fishery Management Council’s assessment process. If approved, the restriction would go into effect as early as 2025, and its focus would be ensuring that enough herring remain in the water to support other species and businesses. Fleming expects the decision will be challenged again after it’s put in place. But the goal, he says, is to make herring more available to the people—and other animals—who depend on them.

For now, in the words of 19th-century historian Charles Jenkins, “This question remains undecided. It is not certain but that our descendants may yet fish herring out of Coonamessett Pond.”